This cake is similar at its base to pantespani, a Greek sponge cake, but is perfumed with cloves, cinnamon, and ouzo.

Ouzo Cake Recipe Ingredients:

For the Syrup:

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 teaspoon whole cloves

1 ounce ouzo

For the Cake:

1 recipe pantespani (cake portion only)

2 ounces ouzo

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

How to Bake Ouzo Cake:

Prepare the syrup first. Stir the sugar and water together into a saucepan and then add the cinnamon stick and cloves. Leave the pan uncovered. Set the heat to medium and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently. Remove the pan from the heat, stir in the ouzo, and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray a cake pan with cooking spray (about 15 3/4 x 12 inches).

Prepare the pantespani cake batter according to the instructions, but omit the lemon zest and add the ouzo, cinnamon, and cloves instead. Pour the batter into the cake pan and place it in the center of the oven. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean and remove from the oven. This should take about 55-60 minutes. The dark should also be pretty dark.

Let the cake cool for about five minutes and then cut the cake into squares in the pan. Pour the syrup into the pan and let the cake soak for at least thirty minutes before serving.

