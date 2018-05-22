Recitals of Hadjidakis’ music will open the Delphi Festival

The performance based on Aeschylus’ “Agamemnon” & Euripides’ “Iphigenia at Aulis” will be performed at the ancient Delphi site’s Roman Agora

The first contemporary Delphi Festival will open in the town of the ancient world’s most famous oracle, in mainland Greece, on June 15, with a program focusing on recitals of music by Manos Hadjidakis and Angelos Sikelianos.

The work of Hadjidakis has been presented at the National Opera’s Alternative Stage and will be performed at the Delphi home of Sikelianos, who was responsible with his wife Eva Palmer-Sikelianos for the first modern Delphic festival in 1927. Sikelianos’ work will be performed in the nearby town of Amfissa.

The performance based on Aeschylus’ “Agamemnon” and Euripides’ “Iphigenia at Aulis” will be performed at the ancient Delphi site’s Roman Agora. Its music is by composer George Koumentakis, who is head of the National Opera.

Presale of tickets starts today (Monday) through the site https://www.ticketservices.gr/event/delphi-festival-2018/ and at 39 Panepistimiou (Athens), the Tourist Kiosk (Delphi), and at bookstores in Amfissa (Anazitissi bookstore), Itea (Diametros) and Galaxidi (Exantas).

More information is available at www.delphifestival.gr.

