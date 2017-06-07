Refugees and rats living side by side! Shocking images in Chios (photos-videos)

Sewage ends up between tents and pours into the sea, while just a few centimetres away dozens of rats come out of the sewer moving among migrant tents. These are some of the images of the atrocious living conditions the refugees and illegal migrants are living in at the a beach on the island of Chios. “It is hell” some of them tell local news site “politischios.gr”, which covered the inhumane conditions in a photo reportage. The extent of the problem can be summed up by the fact that anyone who has visited the refugee camp in Souda, which is quite bad, is described as being like a 5-star hotel compared to the seaside camp in Chios.