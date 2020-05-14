Refurbished Omonia square to be unveiled on Thursday (photos)

The work had been completed a long time ago but the square was not opened for public use due to the quarantine

The redesigned and refurbished Omonia Square, with its signature fountain now restored, will be handed over to the residents and visitors of Athens on Thursday.

Omonia Square was radically rebuilt with private sponsorships, regaining the fountain removed in previous overhauls, which is now 40 meters in diameter.

Since Thursday morning, the barriers have been removed from most of the square and municipal crews are cleaning it.

In the evening, according to information, the fountain will be lit and working.

Source: amna