Registered jobless up by 23,422 in January

The registered jobless rate is up by 2.66% for the month of January 2018 compared to December 2017, according to the Hellenic Manpower Employment Organisation (OAED), which corresponds to 23,422 more unemployed.

In more detail, in January the registered unemployed (looking for work) is 903,303 against 879,881 in the previous month.

In particular, 55.23% are registered at the OAED lists for a period equal to or greater than 12 months, while 44.77% are registered for less than 12 months.

Women, once again, make up the lion’s share in this category with a rate exceeding 60%. In terms of age criteria, more than 62% are between 30-54 years old; and based on the education level, about 78% have received either primary or secondary education. Finally, 90.51% are Greek nationals.

Regarding the total number of registered unemployed (non-job seekers), according to the same data in January 2018 they were 0.92% less compared to December 2017, while for the subsidised unemployed for the same period there was a percentage change -12.11%, which translates to 171,131 people.