Religious vigil against gay pride parade in Thessaloniki

The Metropolitan of Thessaloniki, Anthimos will hold an all night holy vigil on Wednesday, June 21 protesting against the 6th Thessaloniki Pride which was held between June 14-16 by the LGBTQ community in the city. Metropolitan Anthimos released a statement saying that the vigil would take place in order to treat “in a pastoral and dissuasive manner, the unpleasant, unacceptable and abject presence of homosexuals”. In his statement the city’s Church head said that despite the matter being of the utmost gravity christians did not resort to violence. “That is why I as a bishop will never condone clashes and injuries within our society”, he said in a statement. He went on to urge parents to keep their children away from theses abnormal and unnatural displays. The vigil is scheduled to take place at the Church of the Holy Panagia of Acheiropoiitou at 8.30pm.