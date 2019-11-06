Renowned international academics among the 31 members in the “Greece 2021” committe (see full list)

The Greek PM, Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the 31 names who will participate in the “2021 Greece” committee responsible for the bicentenary celebrations of the Greek revolution against the Ottoman Empire in 1821. The names are the following:
Top professors from US and UK Universities:
Mark Mazower,
Roderick Beaton and
Richard Clogg
Greek academics abroad:
Eleni Glykatzi-Arveler,
Stathis Kalyvas
Dimitris Gondikas
Vassilis Rapanos from the Academy of Athens and Metropolitan Ignatius from the Church of Greece.
Historians:
Paschalis Kitromilidis,
Costas Kostis,
Evanthis Chatzivasiliou,
Maria Efthimiou,
Hope Vogli and
Ioanna Laliotou
Political and social scientists such as:
Giannis Voulgaris,
Nikos Mouzelis
Aristides Hatzis. But economists like him
Napoleon of Maravegias
The arts and literature field will be represented by:
Stavros Zoumboulakis,
Theodoros Kourentzis,
Despina Mouzaki,
Dimitris Papaioannou and
Catherine Kamilaki
Researchers in the
fields of Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics,
Medicine and Genetics:
Konstantinos Daskalakis,
Eleftheria Zegini,
Maria Themeli,
Nicholas Negroponte,
Christos Papadimitriou
and John Tarnas
Figures from the field of innovation and entrepreneurship will be represented by:
Mark Veremis and
Gregory Papadopoulos