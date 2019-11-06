Renowned international academics among the 31 members in the “Greece 2021” committe (see full list)

They will be responsible for organising the events for the celebrations in 2 years

The Greek PM, Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the 31 names who will participate in the “2021 Greece” committee responsible for the bicentenary celebrations of the Greek revolution against the Ottoman Empire in 1821. The names are the following:

Top professors from US and UK Universities:

Mark Mazower,

Roderick Beaton and

Richard Clogg

Greek academics abroad:

Eleni Glykatzi-Arveler,

Stathis Kalyvas

Dimitris Gondikas

Vassilis Rapanos from the Academy of Athens and Metropolitan Ignatius from the Church of Greece.

Historians:

Paschalis Kitromilidis,

Costas Kostis,

Evanthis Chatzivasiliou,

Maria Efthimiou,

Hope Vogli and

Ioanna Laliotou

Political and social scientists such as:

Giannis Voulgaris,

Nikos Mouzelis

Aristides Hatzis. But economists like him

Napoleon of Maravegias

The arts and literature field will be represented by:

Stavros Zoumboulakis,

Theodoros Kourentzis,

Despina Mouzaki,

Dimitris Papaioannou and

Catherine Kamilaki

Researchers in the

fields of Artificial Intelligence, Mathematics,

Medicine and Genetics:

Konstantinos Daskalakis,

Eleftheria Zegini,

Maria Themeli,

Nicholas Negroponte,

Christos Papadimitriou

and John Tarnas

Figures from the field of innovation and entrepreneurship will be represented by:

Mark Veremis and

Gregory Papadopoulos