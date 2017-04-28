Report: Yale students launch “Symbolic” hunger strike against University Admin

A group of graduate students from Yale university has announced they will be going on a “symbolic” hunger strike to gain more benefits from the administration, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

“Yale wants to make us wait and wait and wait…until we give up and go away,” said the 8 members of Local 33, a graduate student union. “We have committed ourselves to waiting without eating.”

Currently doctoral students at Yale earn $30,000 a year, have their $40,000 tuition paid for and also receive free health care.

Although the university administration said they understood the students’ concerns, they also said in a statement that they “strongly [urge] that students not put their health at risk or encourage others to do so.”

It seems like the students have heeded the words of the administration as the hunger strike is only ‘symbolic’, meaning people on the strike can eat when they’re hungry.

Halikias, a former Yale student, posted the pamphlet on Twitter before protecting his account. The image had already spread however, leading to others mocking the student’s ‘sacrifices’.

There are currently no deaths related to the strike but it is too early to tell if this statistic will remain. Story is developing.

