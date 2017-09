Profitis Ilias is a pine-wooded forest named after the Prophet Elijah whose monastery is found on the mountain (720 m). The two adjacent Swiss Chalet style hotels, Elafos (stag) and Elafina (doe), were built by the Italians but they have actually been closed for a number of years. The Elafos Hotel became operational again in 2006 and offers 20 rooms and 3 Suites, while there is a plan to renovate the Elafina too.