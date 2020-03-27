Ria Antoniou dons hot nurse outfit to support fight against the coronavirus

The sexy blonde urged all to stay focused and never give up

Ria Antoniou, the sexy Greek TV persona who has been pursuing a career in Italian showbiz is contributing in the fight against the deadly coronavirus that has devastated the country by boosting morale.

The hot blonde posted a sensual photo on her Instagram wearing a nurse’s uniform with the comment “Stay focused and never give up” while hold, expressing in her own way support to the medical staff and people of Italy.

View this post on Instagram Stay focused and never give up🩺🙏 A post shared by ria antoniou (@riaantoniou_official) on Mar 25, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT

