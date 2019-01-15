Ria Antoniou: My partner raped me! (photos)

Greek model Ria Antoniou alleged her partner raped her in a deposition she made to authorities on Monday morning. The blonde model, who has been pursuing a career in Italy, filed a lawsuit at a police station in Attica on Monday morning, accusing her partner, a businessman known in the Athens social nightlife for having a relationship with a famous singer, of sexually assaulting and raping her.



The accused avoided arrest as the flagrant crime warrant procedure had expired. His legal representatives are expected to make his side of the story known over the coming days.





Based on the information available so far, and as newspaper “Espresso” reveals, the famous blonde beauty is in a state of shock and appears to have visible marks on her body, while she is currently with her family.



Police are examining the allegations by the 30-year-old model, while a forensic examination has been ordered at the request of the alleged victim. paying close attention to the complaint and awaits the results of the forensic examination that the model itself has requested.



According to sources, the model testified that during the night of last Saturday her partner attempted to rape her and she resisted. On Sunday morning the couple was involved in an intense fight, with Antoniou telling the accused she wanted to split up. Then, once more, as the model claimed, her partner attempted to rape her, but she resisted a second time.



According to the model, the businessman raped her on Sunday night and on the morning of Monday she went to the police and filed her lawsuit.