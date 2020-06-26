Risk map of Greece’s most dangerous roads compiled

The Road Safety Institute «Panos Mylonas» in cooperation with the international organization EuroRAP and partners from Italy, Spain, and Croatia, is proceeding with the creation of a risk classification map of the Trans-European Road Network of Greece.

The SLAIN project (Saving Lives Assessing and Improving TEN-T Road Network Safety) is implemented by the Road Safety Institute (RSI) ‘Panos Mylonas’ in cooperation with the International Organization EuroRAP and partners coming from Italy, Spain, and Croatia.

It is co-financed by the Connecting Europe Facility 2014-2015, under the consent of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation in Greece. One of the project results, aiming at Road Safety, is the creation of maps showing total risk at the Trans-European Road Network of Greece.

The creation of risk maps and the calculation of the relevant indicators were carried out in accordance with the international methodology EuroRAP and refer to the Trans-European Road Network for the 4-year period 2014-2017.

The methodology is compatible and accepted by the updated European Directive and other International Organizations (WHO, World Bank). This way, a direct comparison between different countries can be attainable, as the same methodology is applied internationally, in over than 100 countries to date. At the end of the project (March 2021), the same map will be updated to include more recent data that will then be available. The risk is presented by different colors (black-red-orange-yellow-green, from the highest to the lowest level of risk).

Yesterday, the RSI ‘Panos Mylonas’ President, Mrs. Vassiliki Danelli-Mylona, and her Associates delivered the risk maps to the Ministry of Infrastructure &Transport. The Secretary-General of Transport, Mr. Nikos Stathopoulos, representing the Minister of Infrastructure & Transport, Mr. Kostas Karamanlis, thanking the President of the RSI ‘Panos Mylonas’ for the delivery of the maps, expressed his satisfaction “for the work carried out by the Department and partners of the Ministry, delivering outcomes that are particularly important for the strategic planning of the country’s infrastructure and for the prioritization of road safety interventions.”

feature image credit ioas.gr

