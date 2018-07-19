Rockwave Festival 2018: Judas Priest at TerraVibe Park!

Related
Judas Priest for more than 40 years have influenced millions of people on the planet.
with their new 18th official album entitled “Firepower”, a heavy metal pilgrimage will be held at the Rockwave Festival on Thursday July 19 at TerraVibe Park!
The legendary bands Saxon, Accept, Sabaton & The Raven Age are added to the line up!
Terra Stage
Judas Priest: 22: 30-
Saxon: 19: 30-20: 45
Accept: 17: 50-19: 00
Vibe Stage
Sabaton: 21: 00-22: 15
Foray Between Ocean: 17: 00-17: 30
Null’O’Zero: 16: 15-16: 45
Jacks Full: 15: 30-16: 00
TerraVibe
37th km Athens-Lamia highway. Telephone: +30 210 8820426