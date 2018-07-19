Rockwave Festival 2018: Judas Priest at TerraVibe Park!

Judas Priest for more than 40 years have influenced millions of people on the planet.

with their new 18th official album entitled “Firepower”, a heavy metal pilgrimage will be held at the Rockwave Festival on Thursday July 19 at TerraVibe Park!

The legendary bands Saxon, Accept, Sabaton & The Raven Age are added to the line up!

Terra Stage

Judas Priest: 22: 30-

Saxon: 19: 30-20: 45

Accept: 17: 50-19: 00

Vibe Stage

Sabaton: 21: 00-22: 15

Foray Between Ocean: 17: 00-17: 30

Null’O’Zero: 16: 15-16: 45

Jacks Full: 15: 30-16: 00

TerraVibe

37th km Athens-Lamia highway. Telephone: +30 210 8820426