“Rogue” ram attacks shepherd! (video)

Sheep are generally associated with being meek and docile creatures. But it seems this ram didn’t get the memo. In an uncharacteristic move it suddenly started attacking the shepherd of the herd. As a car approaches, its dash-cam records the herd initially scattering, but out of nowhere the “rogue” ram turns against the shepherd butting him. The person falls down amid the herd, but the ram comes back and attacks him on the ground again. Still confused and dazed the man sits on the ground with his back turned to the sheep. The ram then comes in for the final and most brutal attack, butting him in the back. The shepherd can be seen crashing his head on the asphalt.