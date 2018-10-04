Roman arena erected in Mykonos for British movie (video)

The production crew, actors and all the necessary ancillary staff of an English movie have descended on the Greek island of Mykonos for the purposes of filming scenes for an upcoming movie.

No details about the movie have been released yet, but Mykonos Live TV managed to record footage showing famous actors like Steve Coogan, Stephen Fry, and singer Pixie Lotte, and Hollywood star Isla Fisher dressed in ancient Roman attire in a Roman arena erected near the beach club Jackie O’ and Super Paradise.

The movie is at the production stage and the crew and cast will be staying at the luxury hotel “Lyo Boutique” for the next 3 weeks.