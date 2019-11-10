Roman Polanski accused of “extremely violent” rape of a French actress when she was 18 in 1975

“He pummeled me until I gave in and then raped me, making me do all sorts of things”

Roman Polanski is facing new accusations of sexual assault.

The 86-year-old director has been accused of raping French actress Valentine Monnier in 1975 when she was 18 years old, according to Le Parisien via The Guardian.

In an interview with the French newspaper, Monnier, now 62, alleged the incident occurred at Polanski’s ski chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland.

“I had no links with him, neither personal nor professional and hardly knew him,” Monnier said, adding the alleged rape was “extremely violent.”

“He pummeled me until I gave in and then raped me, making me do all sorts of things,” she claimed.

A French lawyer for Polanski, Hervé Temime, told Le Parisien in a statement that Polanski “firmly denies all accusations of rape, adding the allegations “which date back 45 years have never been reported to judicial authorities.”

