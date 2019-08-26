Ronaldo vs. Messi on…Pornhub – who wins

The Argentinian is the top player but did he beat the Portuguese in Pornhub?

Cristiano Ronaldo, famous Portuguese international football striker, and Juve forward just added another distinction to his long list of accomplishments. Well, some might exactly not call it a special achievement…

You see the most popular athlete on Instagram is officially Pornhub’s most-searched-for footballer of 2019.

Ronaldo has won numerous prizes throughout his career, including five Ballons d’Or, playing with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portugal national team, yet getting the top spot on the pornography streaming site is the most unique one for sure.

His rival Lionel Messi was named in second place while Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi came third. Alexis Sanchez came fourth-place, and Kylian Mbappé completes the top five. Paulo Dybala, Eden Hazard, Raheem Sterling, Karima Benzema, and David Beckham comprise the rest of the top ten. Interestingly enough, Pornhub searches for the ex-England skipper who quit his career in 2013 grew by a massive 3,440 percent after Beckham was pictured attending Prince Harry’s Royal Wedding.