Russia imposes retaliatory tariffs on US products

Russia has imposed tariffs on some US imports in response to Washington’s move to raise duties on imported steel and aluminium.

Moscow has imposed duties of 25 to 40 per cent on US products of which have Russian’made substitutes, the country’s economy ministry said in a statement citing a decree signed by prime minister Dmitry Medvedev.

“Compensatory measures are applied in the form of additional, increased rates of import duties at a rate of 25 to 40 per cent of the value of the imported goods. They will be subject to certain US goods, analogues of which are produced in Russia,” said economic development minister Maxim Oreshki.

