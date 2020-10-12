Russia: Thoughts of a “Great Albania” is a threat to stability in the Balkans

Efforts by Pristina and Tirana to promote a “Greater Albania” policy threaten security in the Balkan Peninsula, according to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry on the occasion of a joint meeting between the Albanian government and the unrecognised Republic of Kosovo.

“An ambiguous impression is created, which says that despite the dubious and risky nature of their ”approach”, the governments of Tirana and Pristina continue to promote the policy of Greater Albania, no matter how much they try to embellish their own plans. Such actions pose a real threat to peace and stability in the Balkans,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

