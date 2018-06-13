Russian MP warns women against sex with foreign men at 2018 World Cup

She said women who had babies with foreigners around the time of the 1980 Olympics in Moscow often “suffered” as single mothers

A member of parliament has said Russian women should not have “intimate relations” with foreigners during the World Cup and warned against biracial babies.

Tamara Pletnyova, head of the family, women and children’s affairs committee, argued that even if these relationships led to marriage, women or their children would inevitably be taken abroad by the man.

“Even if they get married, they’ll take them away, then she doesn’t know how to get back,” Ms Pletnyova said on radio station Govorit Moskva. “Then they come to me in the committee, girls crying that their baby was taken away, was taken, and so on.

“I’d like people in our country to marry for love, no matter what nationality as long as they are Russian citizens who will build a family, live peacefully, have children and raise them.”

She said women who had babies with foreigners around the time of the 1980 Olympics in Moscow often “suffered” as single mothers.

“It’s good if it’s one race, but if it’s another race, then they really did. We should have our own babies,” Ms Pletnyova said.

Biracial Russians were in the past often referred to as “children of the Olympics” or “festival children” after the huge international festivals the Soviet Union hosted with African, Middle Eastern and South American participants.

