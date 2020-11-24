Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95 percent effective, data shows

A third analysis of the data was planned and expressed optimism about the results

Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is 95 percent effective, according to a second interim analysis of clinical trial data, its developers said on Tuesday.

The calculations were based on preliminary data obtained 42 days after the first dose, Russia’s health ministry, the state-run Gamaleya research centre, and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

The Gamaleya Research Center, where the vaccine was developed, announced that a third analysis of the data was planned and expressed optimism about the results.

