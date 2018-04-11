Ryanair stops domestic flights in Greece!

Related
With a surprising decision the low-cost company Ryanair announced its decision to stop the internal flights in Greece with the exception of Mykonos, Santorini and Thessaloniki.
The company has decided to withdraw two of its aircrafts in Germany starting from June 1st. Also, Ryanair’s base in Chania will close as well.
The announcement of the company:
“Unfortunately, the charges for Greek airports, for the most part, encourage routes only in the summer and only in international destinations, which require fewer aircraft in Greece. Therefore, two aircraft will be transported from Greece to Germany, where they can achieve a higher return on an annual basis. Ryanair remains open to discussions with airport operators to develop a development plan covering all airlines, supporting flights throughout the year and justifying additional aircraft on a permanent basis at Greek airports.”