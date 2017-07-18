Sakis Tanimanidis and Christina Bompa in Mykonos (video)

The Turkish media owner who owns the rights of reality TV show “Survivor” is preparing to get married and threw his bachelor party in the Greek island of Mykonos. The Greek TV host of the reality show, Sakis Tanimanidis was also in Mykonos with the Turkish businessman. Sakis had his beautiful partner by his side Christina Bompa. The two are also planning to tie the knot soon and Christina appeared to be having a great time at Panormo. Mykonos Live TV was there and “caught” the couple having a blast.