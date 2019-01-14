Sarandos Kargakos died: The great Greek teacher of Hellenism is no longer with us

A great teacher of Hellenism, an excellent person who taught generations of Greeks is no longer near us.

A prolific historical writer and outstanding philologist leaves behind an enormous work that will continue to teach and illuminate the Greeks into the future.

He passionately defended the Macedonian case by publishing great books on the history of our Macedonia.

He studied classical literature at the University of Athens and worked in major Athens schools.

He also taught at the Hellenic Navy School of War and the National Defense School.

He wrote in a number of scientific journals and newspapers and has published over 75 books of historical and literary content.