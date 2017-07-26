Saudi Arabia approves proposal for a national program for atomic energy!

Will we have Saudi nuclear ballistic missiles somewhere in our future?…

Saudi Arabia’s cabinet of ministers have approved a proposal to establish a national program for atomic energy during its latest session on Monday.

The proposal, presented by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was approved on Monday and consists of a number of programs and initiatives as figured out in the resolution.

Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia plans to generate 9.5 gigawatts of electricity from renewable energy by 2030, as it approved its Vision 2030 reform plan last year.

The plan, a package of economic and social policies, is designed to free the kingdom from dependence on oil exports.

