Scary video shows the moment a motorcycle gets dragged along the road (video)

A terrifying video shows a motorcycle being dragged along the road at Diavata, a village in northern Greece, yesterday afternoon, shortly after 5.

According to local media reports, the motorcyclist lost control of his bike and was dragged for several metres, before finally colliding with the back of a leading truck tanker.

also read

Car Covid-19 mask rules explained – When and where do we wear them

Cambridge students go naked for the annual “Best Bum” competition

The video published by grtimes.gr, from a closed-circuit television, is shocking, as it shows the moment (0.39) when the rider is seen caught on his bikes as it drags along the asphalt several metres with sparks flying everywhere.

The motorcyclist was transported to the Papanikolaou hospital and according to sources, suffered a fractured femur, while one finger of his hand was amputated.

video credit GR TIMES YouTube