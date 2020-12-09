Scotland is the first country in the world to offer free period products to women

Scotland became the first country in the world to provide period products, such as tampons and pads free for all women who need them.

The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill, which passed unanimously at the end of November, requires local authorities to ensure that period products are generally obtainable free of charge. Schools and colleges must ensure period products are freely available to students, and designated public places must also make the products available.

The Scottish government has estimated the measure will cost 24 million pounds a year – about $32 million. Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s first minister, cheered the bill’s passage.

“Proud to vote for this groundbreaking legislation, making Scotland the first country in the world to provide free period products for all who need them. An important policy for women and girls,” she wrote on Twitter.

