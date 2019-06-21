Secret meeting between Kosovo & Serbia in Berlin

“The entire meeting focused on technical issues and we had no powers to discuss political matters”

An unannounced meeting has been held on Wednesday evening in Berlin, Germany, between Kosovan and Serbian representatives and even the heads of Kosovo’s negotiating team, Shpend Ahmeti and Fatmir Limaj were not notified on this meeting.

In this meeting, Kosovo was represented by its ambassador in the United Arab Emirates, Avni Arifi and chief of cabinet of Prime Minister’s Ramush Haradinaj, Selim Selimi. Part of the meeting was also Michael O’Riley, Haradinaj former defence attorney.

Meanwhile, Serbia was represented by Marko Djuric, head of the Office for Kosovo in the Serbian government.

Avni Arifi, who was part of the meeting, said that no political matters could be discussed in the meeting.

“The entire meeting focused on technical issues and we had no powers to discuss political matters or the tax. We debated about the fact that dialogue has been blocked seven months prior to the introduction of the tax, on 15 March 2018. In spite of the fact that we’ve addressed the EU in May, they did not continue dialogue, because Mogherini’s office has turned into Serbia’s office”, Arifi declared.

