Secretary of State Pompeo: There could be more sanctions to follow

In the wake of Turkey’s announcement that the delivery of the first group of S-400 defense missile system components was completed yesterday (July 25), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has spoken to US-based Bloomberg channel regarding the issue.

Addressing Turkey’s purchase of S-400 air defense missile system from Russia and its ongoing delivery to Turkey, Pompeo has expressed their wish “for the S-400 not to become operational.” “There could be more sanctions to follow”, Pompeo has stated and added, “But, frankly, what we would really like is for the S-400 not to become operational.”

“That is our objective. It is what we have been talking to the Turks about for months and months”, Pompose has indicated further and said, “They have taken delivery of some of the components today and we are urging them to reconsider that decision.” Pompeo has also indicated that they have “made clear to the Turks that the activation of the S-400 is unacceptable.”

Ortagus: Nothing new to announce on sanctions

Morgan Ortagus, the Spokesperson for the US Department of State, also responded to journalists’ questions regarding further US sanctions over Turkey’s purchase of S-400s in her press briefing yesterday.

