Senator Menendez: US must enforce the law and impose sanctions on Turkey

US Senator Robert Menendez spoke on Turkey’s provocative actions in an exclusive interview to state TV broadcaster ERT’s Washington DC correspondent Lena Argiri reported by media on Thursday.

Criticizing equidistant diplomacy, the senator said that US officials should not put Greece and the Republic of Cyprus in the same category as Turkey when they refer to geopolitical tensions in the eastern Mediterranean region, explaining that Turkey is the region’s only problem-causing country.

He also called on the international community to condemn what he called Turkey’s extreme aggression, one that claimed an Exclusive Economic Zone that reaches to Libya, violating Greece’s sovereignty, and one of continuous violations in Cyprus’ EEZ. In addition, as the United States is a state of law, it must enforce the law and impose sanctions on Turkey, stressed Senator Menendez.

Asked whether the US has adequately used the EastMed Act provisions to take full advantage of opportunities in the eastern Mediterranean, the senator said that the region provides enormous opportunities for security and energy cooperation among countries of the region.

The continuing Turkish violations in the Cypriot EEZ, the threat that they will do the same in the Greek islands, the recent aggression against the French navy, all these are indications that Turkey is a country out of control that believes it can do anything unpunished. pic.twitter.com/3VkctvAMf0 — Nic 🇬🇷 (@NicAthens) June 23, 2020

Source: amna