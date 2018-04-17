Senior Canadian UN official facing Pedophilia charges in Nepal

He had been sexually exploiting children under the guise of a community worker

A United Nations humanitarian worker and one of the world’s leading experts working with street children and kids affected by war has been arrested on pedophilia charges.

Canadian Peter Dalglish, who helped found the charity Street Kids International was arrested in Nepal this week, Xinhua news reports.

Nepalese police claim Dalglish, 60, had enticed children with foreign trips and better schooling before sexually abusing them in a district 30 miles north of the capital, Kathmandu.

Two children, ages 12 and 14, have come forward to accuse the aide-worker of abuse.

“Under the guise of community worker, claiming to educate poor kids and provide necessary support, he had been sexually exploiting these children. We have developed a sound network to track down and arrest pedophiles entering Nepal. We had been following Dalglish’s activities for the last two weeks after we were tipped about his activities,” Nepalese Deputy Inspector General of Police, Pushkar Karki told the Kathmandu Post.

Dalglish had been in the country since 2015 running the Himalayan Community Foundation. Before that, he worked for a number of U.N. agencies and was the U.N.-Habitat country representative for Afghanistan. He has also been an advisor to the World Health Organization on ebola and until 2016 was part of the U.N. Mission for Ebola Emergency Response in Liberia.

