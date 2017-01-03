Serb Minister of Foreign Affairs: We were wrong about FYROM, we slapped our Greek brothers

Ivica Dacic stated that Serbia shouldn’t had recognized FYROM as “Macedonia”. To him “Serbia made a mistake recognizing the country with its constitutional name, given that Skopje recognized Kosovo as independent later on”.

The Serb politician made these statements in an interview on Beta news agency. “All of Europe and the world uses the name ‘Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia – FYROM’ while we gave a slap to our Greek brothers and now we expect from them not to recognize Kosovo as independent. We recognized ‘Macedonia’ insulting the Greeks and now the Skopje vote everywhere in favor of Kosovo. I must say that we were foolish, to use a diplomatic term”, he explained.

In the same interview Dacic said that Belgrade will continue to use the constitutional name for its bilateral relations with FYROM but in the EU, the UN etc. they will use the internationally official name, ‘FYROM’.