Seven mock dogfights over the Aegean Sea between Greek & Turkish fighter jets

Thee violations of the national airspace & 12 of the Athens FIR by the Turkish Air Force

Turkish provocations over the Aegean continue with undiminished intensity. Today, Tuesday, the Turkish Air Force proceeded with three violations of the national airspace and 12 violations of the air traffic rules in the Athens FIR.

A total of seven mock dogfights over the archipelago occurred when Greek jet fighters took off to intercept the Turkish ones.

In total, 18 Turkish aircraft flew over the Aegean today, two CN 235 EWs, four helicopters and 12 F-16 fighter jets, eight of which were armed.

The Turkish aircraft flew in the Northeast and Southeast Aegean and according to the official announcement they were identified and intercepted in accordance with international rules, according to the established practices.

