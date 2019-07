Several websites down across the globe

Websites such as Discord, Udemy, Medium, and internet outage monitor Down Detector were among those rendered unavailable by the incident

Several websites across the world were briefly unavailable on Tuesday afternoon after one of the internet’s biggest domain name server service providers suffered a service outage.

Cloudflare said that it was having network performance issues and warned that “Customers may be experiencing 502 errors” while accessing sites which use the service.

