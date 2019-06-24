Severe weather forecast for northern Greece

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) issued a severe weather forecast predicting a sudden shift in the weather from Monday in from the north.

The bulletin speaks of heavy rains and storms, with occasional hailstorms and strong gales. The phenomena will initially affect central and eastern Macedonia, and Thrace before gradually covering western Macedonia, Thessaly, the Sporades island cluster and temporarily Epirus.

The rest of the country will be experiencing high temperatures.