Severe weather warning issued with high temperatures across Greece

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS) issued an extreme weather bulletin warning of a 3-day mini-heatwave starting today, Thursday.

According to the report, temperatures will reach up to 42 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

On Thursday (01-8-2019), the temperature will reach between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius and 33-35 degrees Celsius in the mainland.

For Friday, the temperature climb to 38 – 39 degrees Celsius in the mainland and 35-37 degrees Celsius in the islands.

On Saturday (03-8-2019) temperatures are forecast to remain in the high 30s across the country, with the regions of Thessaly, Fthiotida, Boeotia and eastern Peloponnese climbing over 40 degrees Celsius.