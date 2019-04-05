“Sex terminator”: Porn actress says she is a living sex doll (photos)

Porn actress, Sybil Stallone, has resorted to an array of surgeries to turn into a “living sex doll”, saying conventional sex robots pale in comparison.
Having invested around $500,000 in surgeries to turn her body into a real sex machine, Stallone is sure it took much more than just medical intervention to have made a real sex robot out of her, saying she is “literally built for sex”.
Sybil, who calls herself a “Brunette Barbie”, is currently working at Sheri’s Ranch, a legal brothel on Las Vegas’ outskirts, which says that amid the growing popularity of sex dolls worldwide, they added Sybil without hesitation to the line-up of sex workers. Stallone was already a famed porn star by then, boasting a nearly 1.2 million-strong army of Instagram fans.
