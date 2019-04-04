Sex with Elves in Iceland! (video)

Iceland is a country where the majority of people believe so firmly in elves extreme measures are taken to avoid upsetting them.

Sometimes that means changing a road’s path to avoid elven territory, for Hallgerdur Hallgrímsdóttir, it means boning them. Hallgerdur claims many Icelanders have been doing elves in secret for centuries.

There’s even a myth covering the inter-hominid couplings. Hallgerdur receives a lot of flack from her countrymen for spilling the beans on elf sex, so we hope you appreciate her act of smutty treason.

Although Hallgerdur has a boyfriend now, she recently claimed that “sex with humans is boring”.

In her blog she goes into great detail about her experience sexing it up with elves. Here’s an excerpt: “Elf sex is possibly the safest sex on earth. They don’t carry sexually transmitted diseases and you can’t get pregnant or make an Elverine pregnant unless you both want to, which is not unheard of. And YES there are female elves, elverines. And they’re HOT HOT HOT, even to girls. That reminds me: All elves are bisexual, but guys and girls not ready for some same-sex action don’t worry, no elf will do anything you don’t want to. They can sense your longings and not-longings.”

source vice