Sexy Anna Pantazi ready to take “Dancing with the Stars 6″ by storm (photos)

Hot gymnast will be one to look out for in TV reality show

Anna Pantazi is a PE teacher, a Greek gymnastics champion has won second place in the European under 20 with the junior team and was part of the national teams of the 2004 Athens Olympics. Now she is getting ready to shine on stage in TV reality show ”Dancing with the Stars 6″.

Apart from her unbelievable looks, the blonde beauty will also be bringing her incredible flexibility to the talent show, which premieres on Ant1 TV on Friday at 9 pm. The Olympian rhythmic gymnast is set to definitely grab the attention of viewers and quickly become one of their favourites.