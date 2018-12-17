Sexy Chiara is unapologetic about her topless Insta posts (photos)

Chiara Ferragni is an Italian fashion businessperson and fashion blogger. She is an influencer who has collaborated with fashion and beauty brands such as Tods and Pantene via her blog The Blonde Salad. In her recent posts on Instagram, she struck some sexy poses to the delight of her followers.

For almost 10 years, since 2009 she has been presenting her material through her Blonde Salad blog and her Instagram. Her career took off when New York magazine ranked her in 2011 as one of the top street style stars and Teen Vogue proclaimed her as “the blogger of now”.

Her follower count on Instagram is constantly rising (approaching 16 million) and her career is continuing on an upward trajectory with collaborations with major international brands such as Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, Max Mara, Chanel and Tommy Hilfiger. But 2018 was the year that also marked her personal life, as in March 2018, Leone, her baby was born, while in September she tied the knot with her partner Fedez, in a luxurious ceremony in Sicily.