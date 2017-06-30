Sexy reporter posts sultry video to teach proper language use (photos-videos)

A sexy senorita grew so fed-up with people fluffing up their grammar she shot a sultry video to teach viewers proper punctuation.

The stunning Spanish journalist named only as Romina says she is “exasperated” with people getting simple things wrong.

So she filmed her own sexy music video in a bid to make folk learn good Spanish grammar.

The beauty works for the newspaper La Vanguardia and shot the video in an unknown park in Spain.

She uses social media to spread her message of good grammar, writing to her 200,000 followers: “Writing well is sexy.”

She said: “I wanted to parody this precious world, to posture – I love that word, to pose.”

Incorrect passages feature in the film and are corrected as part of her lustful lesson in language.

source: thesun.co.uk