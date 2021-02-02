Sexy Salma slips into her black swimsuit (photos-video)

The hot Mexican enjoyed her Sunday by the pool

Hollywood star Salma Hayek still manages to excite her huge male fan base. The sexy 54-year-old Mexican shared a photo wearing her latest black swimsuit. This is not the first time Hayek has appeared in this swimsuit.

On Sunday she spent the day lounging around her pool wearing an expensive, striking black swimsuit with feathers.

The Stella McCartney swimsuit costs … $515.

