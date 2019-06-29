Ship of the Roman Empire found off the coast of Cyprus (video)

A ship that has lain at the bottom of the Eastern Mediterranean for about 2000 years has been found by marine archaeologists according to the Department of Antiquities of the Republic of Cyprus. The Roman shipwreck was found off the coast of Cyprus and it is expected that the discovery can help researchers better understand the economy and society of the Eastern Mediterranean during the Roman Empire.

The wreck was found off Cyprus’ ‘southeast coast, near the popular beach resort of Protaras,’ according to France 24. This is a well-known tourist resort which is not far from the Cypriot port of Larnaca. According to the In-Cyprus website, ‘it is the first undisturbed Roman shipwreck ever found’ in the waters of the Mediterranean island nation.

more at ancient-origins.net