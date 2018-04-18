Shock in Turkey: Former Minister of Defense murdered! (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

When asked by journalists why he did, the perpetrator replied: “He deserved!”

Turkey’s former defense minister, Erdjan Vuralhan was assassinated on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the information so far, Vuralhal sat in a cafeteria in the Sirkeci area of Constantinople, where the man attacked him, cutting his throat with a knife.

According to eyewitnesses, “the minister drank his tea at the cafeteria. A man approached him and stood beside him. After a verbal confrontation, the man struck him twice with the knife on his neck. Then he threw the knife on the table and called the police, who arrested him. ”

The man, called Yüksel K., was arrested by the Turkish police and is being questioned, while the exact motives of the murder have not been clarified.

When asked by journalists why he did, the perpetrator replied: “He deserved!”

Erdjan Vuralhan was elected to Parliament for the first time in 1987 with Mesut Yilmaz and from December 21, 1987 to March 30, 1989, he was Turkey’s defense minister.