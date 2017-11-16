Shocking: Fan shot at point-blank range at football match (video)

Horrific footage captured the moment a fan was shot in the head at point-blank range as he lay helpless on the floor after violence broke out at an amateur football match.

The murdered man slumped to the ground after being shot as he tried to stone players celebrating their win over his side in a confrontation which erupted minutes after the final whistle.

The gunman – alongside another man also carrying a gun – then walked up to him as he lay injured in the dirt and fired off another three shots from close range in front of several young children.

The execution happened after a Sunday league match at a rundown pitch in Fresnillo, the second largest city in the north central Mexican state of Zacatecas.

source: dailymail.co.uk