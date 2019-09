Shocking! Infant mauled to death by family rottweiler in Athens

The circumstances of the attack are unknown

A 3-month old infant girl was reportedly mauled to death by the family pet rottweiler in the suburb of Glyka Nera in the northeastern part of Athens on Thursday.

At ten in the morning, the baby’s mother transported her baby to Penteli Children’s Hospital with serious injuries, where doctors pronounced her dead.

According to reports, the family dog, under unknown circumstances, attacked the infant causing fatal injuries.