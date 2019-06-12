Shocking! Lesbian couple kills 9-year-old son after cutting off his genitals

A lesbian couple in Brazil stabbed their 9-year-old son to death after they had performed a botched sex reassignment surgery a year ago.

Rhuan Maycon, 9, was stabbed to death on May 31st by his mother, Rosana da Silva Candido, 27, and lesbian partner Kacyla Damasceno Pessao, 28.

The boy was stabbed to death as he slept after suffering for a year after a botched gender reassignment surgery.

According to Brazil’s Child Protective Services, the boy had a “kind of sex-change surgery. After removing the penis, they sewed the mutilated region and improvised a version of a female genital organ, making a cut in the groin”

The surgery had apparently been performed with no medical supervision after Rhuan’s mother had decided to turn her son into a girl.

Rhuan’s father had previously contacted Child Protective Services and the police after expressing concerns about the welfare of his son.

Rhuan’s mother and her partner were able to evade the authorities by moving across states and around the country.

Child Protective Services were unable to keep up or save Rhuan’s young life.

Rhuan’s father told the press, “We tried to save Rhuan. We published messages on social media, we contacted the police and the Child Protective Services. No one helped us.”

It appears that Rhuan had suffered extensive psychological trauma from his mother for being male before his penis was severed and his eventual death.