Shocking moment a protester is crushed by a police vehicle in Chile (warning: graphic footage)

Nationwide demonstrations have been going on for the past two months

The horrific moment an armoured police vehicle crashes into a protester in Santiago, Chile during violent demonstrations was captured on video.

During the demonstrations, eyewitnesses recorded the young demonstrator trapped between two armoured vehicles.

The protester can be seen trying to avoid being hit by a police vehicle but falls onto another armoured vehicle. Then the driver of the first vehicle hits the gas and crushes the unfortunate man.

Immediately afterward hundreds of protesters attack the police vehicles but are repelled by police forces.

According to local media, the demonstrator suffered serious fractures to his pelvis.

Civil unrest wiith protests have been ongoing for the past two months throughout Chile in response to a raise in the Santiago Metro’s subway fare, the increased cost of living, privatisation and inequality prevalent in the country.