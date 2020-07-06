Shocking moment a teenage football player is struck by lightning (warning: distressing video)

The 16-year-old boy is in stable condition

Shocking footage shows the terrifying moment a teenage football player in Russia is struck by lighting during training.

Goalkeeper Ivan Zaborovskiy, 16, was taken to hospital after the freak incident in Russia, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The team’s general manager claimed that the authorities’ response was immediate as the ambulance arrived within 8 minutes.

He said that the weather in the area was good, adding that “if there had been a thunderstorm, we would not have started training.”