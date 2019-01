The police proceeded to the indiscriminate use of tear gas

A shocking video of what happened yesterday in Syntagma Square, in the rally against the Prespes Agreement has surfaced in the last few hours.

As the police proceeded to the indiscriminate use of tear gas chemicals, a group of young children was in Syntagma Square trying to escape the chaos that was unfolding.

Children, not more than 10 years old, were panicking, crying and coughing as they were trying to understand what was happening.